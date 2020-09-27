Rep. Ted Lieu Calls Trump A Walking National Security Threat After Tax Returns Bombshell

Advertisements

Donald Trump is in debt to the tune of $421 million, which led Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) to call Trump a walking national security threat.

After information on Trump’s tax returns was published by The New York Times, Rep. Lieu tweeted:

Any American who filed a tax return that looked like #TrumpTaxes would be denied a security clearance.@realDonaldTrump is a walking national security liability. He can be leveraged by foreign powers. Actually, pretty sure that has already happened.#TrumpTaxReturns https://t.co/Xmg2eLpBa7 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 28, 2020

Rep. Lieu was correct. Donald Trump is in debt up to his eyeballs, and the American people have no idea which foreign entities own Trump’s debt. It is easy for foreign authoritarian countries to manipulate Trump because they know that he needs cash.

Trump created a risk to national security by not separating his presidency from his businesses. Trump’s plan always was to use the presidency to bail himself out of financial trouble. If Trump loses the election, his brand will be destroyed, and he will owe nearly half of a billion dollars to his creditors.

Trump’s debt is a threat to America. He and his compromised kids shouldn’t have national security clearances or be anywhere near the levers of power in the United States of America.

