Trump Brags That His Supreme Court Nominee Will Kill Obamacare

Trump made a bad situation worse for Republicans by bragging that his Supreme Court nominee is going to kill the ACA.

Trump tweeted:

Obamacare will be replaced with a MUCH better, and FAR cheaper, alternative if it is terminated in the Supreme Court. Would be a big WIN for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

Trump pulled out the much better and cheaper alternative line that he has been using for the last five years. Donald Trump has yet to say what that alternative is, but the American people already know. The alternative under Trump for tens of millions of Americans is not having health insurance. It will definitely be cheaper, and it will mean that when uninsured Americans get sick they will be more likely to face bankruptcy or death.

Donald Trump can’t help himself. He is getting pummeled on healthcare, so he responds by bragging that his Supreme Court nominee is going to kill the ACA.

Trump isn’t even trying to pretend that the rush to get Coney Barrett confirmed is about anything other than ending Obamacare.

Unleashing a pandemic that has killed over 200,000 Americans wasn’t enough for Donald Trump. He wants to leave a legacy of potentially millions of more deaths by killing the Affordable Care Act.

