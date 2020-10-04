Trump Campaign Humiliates Itself As Trump Lays In The Hospital While Biden Campaigns

Advertisements

Trump adviser Jason Miller tried to claim that Biden is hiding in the basement, as the former VP campaigns while Trump is hospitalized.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:



STEPHANOPOULOS: Hasn’t the cavalier approach to masks and social distancing at these rallies been a mistake? Will it change going forward?

MILLER: Again, I’ll push back on that and say it hasn’t been cavalier at all. We take it very seriously. It’s why we give everyone coming to rallies or to events, we give them a mask. We check their temperature.

You know, I’d say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he’s used the mask as a prop. A mask is very important, but even if he’s — he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on. That’s not going to change anything that’s out there. But, also, we’ve seen with — with Joe Biden, I mean, we can’t all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives. We have to get out there and live our lives and take this on, develop the vaccine, develop more therapeutics, and defeat it.

Americans, George, want to get life back to normal. That is the driving thing in everyone’s lives right now. They want to get life back to normal. You can’t just stay hidden in your basement the entire time.

Video:

.@GStephanopoulos presses Jason Miller: “We’ve all seen the rallies without the masks. The Rose Garden event without the masks. (Trump’s) family refused to wear masks at the debate and the president seem pretty proud of that…will it change going forward?” https://t.co/iJpXFwk0u6 pic.twitter.com/vE7uJTP2Ak — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 4, 2020

The Trump campaign is a national embarrassment. Joe Biden is the only presidential candidate who is able to go out and campaign right now because he is not in the hospital with the coronavirus. It is suspected that Trump got the coronavirus, not on the campaign trail, but at the White House event announcing the Supreme Court nomination for Amy Coney Barrett.

The candidate with health and vigor, who will definitely be at the second presidential debate is Joe Biden. Donald Trump has shown the nation that he is the candidate of bad decisions and poor health.

