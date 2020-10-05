NRA Boss Wayne LaPierre Under Investigation For Criminal Tax Fraud

Advertisements

The IRS is investigating NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre for criminal tax fraud related to unreported compensation on his personal taxes.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The Internal Revenue Service is investigating longtime National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre for possible criminal tax fraud related to his personal taxes, according to people familiar with the matter.

…..

If the IRS believes a taxpayer has underreported income, the agency often pursues the matter through a civil audit, claiming the taxpayer owes back taxes and penalties. To show criminal behavior, tax specialists said, the IRS would have to demonstrate that a taxpayer willfully underreported income, typically over multiple years.

The finances of the NRA have come under intense scrutiny after the New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit to dissolve the organization over misuse of funds and failed fiduciary duties. It has emerged that LaPierre has been taking tens of millions of dollars in benefits from the organization at the same time as it is financially crunched and losing political relevance.

LaPierre apparently didn’t declare any of the benefits that he took, including private jet trips and vacations as part of his income.

Wayne LaPierre misused NRA funds, and now the IRS is coming for him.

