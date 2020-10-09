South Carolina Debate Canceled After Lindsey Graham Refuses COVID Test

Advertisements

The scheduled Senate debate between Jaime Harrison and Lindsey Graham has been canceled after Graham refused a COVID test.

The debate cancelation announcement:

The 2nd #SCSen debate tonight has officially been scrapped hours before it was scheduled to begin after @harrisonjaime insisted that @LindseyGrahamSC get a coronavirus test and Graham refused. It will be replaced by separate interviews hosted by WSPA.https://t.co/loH4MQQ1jG — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) October 9, 2020

The only reason for the cancelation of the Senate debate is Lindsey Graham’s refusal to be tested for the coronavirus.

Either Lindsey Graham knows that he has the virus, or suspects that he has the virus. Either way, Graham’s behavior is Trump-level irresponsible. It is not difficult to get a test. It only takes a few minutes, and it could save lives.

The debate should be happening. The South Carolina Senate race is a dead heat. The voters deserve to be hearing from their two candidates on the same stage.

There is no reason for Lindsey Graham given his close proximity to the Trump coronavirus outbreak not to be tested.

