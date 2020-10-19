Trump Loses It And Attacks CNN While Claiming COVID Is A Conspiracy To Get Him

Advertisements

Trump claimed that the Americans want to pretend like the pandemic doesn’t exist and called CNN dumb bastards for reporting on it.

"They are getting tired of the pandemic, aren't they? You turn on CNN, that's all they cover. 'Covid, Covid, Pandemic, Covid, Covid.' You know why? They're trying to talk everybody out of voting. People aren't buying it, CNN, you dumb bastards." — Trump pic.twitter.com/QobvMA6Yz0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

According to Trump, the coronavirus pandemic is a conspiracy against him carried out by CNN to discourage Republicans from voting.

The President’s comments highlight two of the biggest problems with his reelection campaign. Trump is running against the media instead of Joe Biden, and his plan to deal with the pandemic is to pretend like it doesn’t exist.

The media is reporting on the coronavirus because the pandemic is worsening, more people are getting sick, and there is about to be hundreds of thousands more unnecessary deaths. Trump wants the media to stop covering the pandemic so that they will give attention to the Russian disinformation about Joe Biden that he is pushing.

Donald Trump isn’t running against Joe Biden or the pandemic. He is losing, so he is running against the media in a desperate effort to motivate his base and stay in the White House.

