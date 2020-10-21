Trump Stormed Out Of 60 Minutes Interview Over Coronavirus Questions

Advertisements

Trump stomped out of an interview with 60 Minutes because he didn’t like being asked questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN reported:

After camera crews set up at the White House on Monday, Trump sat down with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes on Tuesday before he abruptly ended the interview and told the network he believed they had enough material to use, according to two sources.

Trump walked out of the interview because he was frustrated with Stahl’s line of questioning, one source said. Another person said the bulk of the interview was focused on coronavirus.

Trump didn’t like being asked about his failed pandemic non-response, so he walked out of an interview and threatened to release his own version less than two weeks before election day.

This appears to be presidential behavior that is relevant to voters who are currently voting, so it boggles the mind that CBS News would sit on this tape and hold it for ratings on Sunday’s 60 Minutes episode.

The President cutting off interviews because he does not like the questions seem like something that voters should have access to as soon as possible.

CBS News needs to release the video because if it is as bad as many suspect, the American people need to see it while they are mailing in and casting their ballots to choose the next president.

