A Good Omen For Democrats As Bald Eagles Circle Joe Biden Rally

Advertisements

Two bald eagles graced Joe Biden’s rally, in what could be a sign that America’s patriots are coming to take their country back.

Via the Biden Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA, “Everyone the pool saw wore masks, including Biden’s family. His sister Valerie Owens Biden and granddaughter Maisy Biden both sat in folding chairs to the right of the stage. Like her brother, Val was also wearing aviator sunglasses. Pool asked Val if she saw the eagles, she put her left hand to her heart and nodded yes.”

The eagles were confirmed as present:

Toward the end of Biden's speech in Iowa, a pair of bald eagles circled overhead. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) October 30, 2020

Advertisements

Joe Biden gets bald eagles, while Trump gets coronavirus outbreaks at his rallies.

The symbolism was impossible to miss.

One candidate is a true American patriot, the other is Donald Trump.

Biden is spreading optimism and hope as Trump is spreading deadly misinformation and the coronavirus.

Given Trump’s history with bald eagles, the late-breaking bald eagle Biden endorsement was not a surprise:

Even bald eagles understand that it is time to end Trump’s circus of death and take the country back.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook