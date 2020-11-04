WATCH: Legal Expert Neal Katyal Explains Why Trump’s Supreme Court Gambit Will Fail

Advertisements

Donald Trump was hoping to win enough electoral college votes to win the White House on Tuesday night. He was also prepared to go nuclear in the likely event that he failed to do so.

This morning and into the afternoon, the Mid-West Blue Wall states began to break heavily for Biden. The Trump legal team attempted to shut down the counts both with lawsuits and by having people show up at polling places. That failed.

So now Trump has moved on to hoping that the Supreme Court needs to get involved in the election. Today on MSNBC, legal expert Neal Katyal explained why that strategy is doomed to fail.

The former White House lawyer told Nicolle Wallace:

“I have no idea what the heck he’s talking about,you can’t just make it so and get a Supreme Court case. Ijust argued a case at theSupreme Court this morning that’s been two years in the making and that’s pretty quick. You have to bring it up in the system, start in the trial court, so on. I think he’stalking about this other litigation out there and it’s certainly possible something ultimately will get to the Supreme Court, but I don’t think so far looking at the tapestry of litigation out there, nothing seems to have a tremendous amount of merit or enough to help Trump at this point.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of MSNBC: