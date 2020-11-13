Pennsylvania Tells Trump It’s Over By Not Ordering A Recount

Advertisements

In a sign that the election is over, the Pennsylvania Secretary of State will not order a recount or recanvass of the state‘s results.

NBC News reported:

NBC News: PA Secretary of State Boockvar will NOT order a recount or recanvass of election returns across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) November 13, 2020

Pennsylvania is telling Trump that it’s over. Joe Biden‘s lead is over 61,000 votes in the state. Biden will win Pennsylvania by more than Trump did in 2016. A recount or a recanvass is not going to change the result.

Donald Trump made two strategic mistakes that cost him the state. Trump‘s war on mail-in voting allowed Democrats to pile up a massive advantage over a million ballots. Trump‘s second mistake was that he didn’t try to extend his base of support in the state. Donald Trump maxed out his support in the rural red counties, but the small amount that he gained in counties with declining populations was not enough to offset his losses in the suburbs and Erie County.

Pennsylvania was not stolen from him. Trump blew it with some terrible campaign strategy, and the Secretary of State is letting the Trump campaign know that it’s time to move on.

The denial of reality from White House officials is embarrassing for the country and detrimental to the integrity of the election process.

