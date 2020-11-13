Failed One Term President (Trump) Resurfaces But Runs Away From Reporters’ Questions

Advertisements

Trump finally showed his face in public after losing the election, but he ran off and took no questions from reporters.

Here is how Trump’s Rose Garden event ended:

Trump ends the event and walks away without taking questions pic.twitter.com/fb9D3KHcyV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2020

It has been one of the consistent tells of Trump’s behavior for the last four years. When things are going badly, Trump runs away from reporters and refuses to answer questions.

Earlier in the event, Trump did crack the door a tad on the idea that he might not be president anymore soon. According to the White Houe Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA, “Ideally we won’t go to a lockdown. I will not go — this administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the, the — whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration will be. I guess time will tell, But I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”

We all know which administration it is going to be, and it is not going to be Donald Trump’s.

Trump is still publicly playing the game of pretending that he will still be in the White House after January 20, 2021, but he won’t be.

Donald Trump is still holding events and trying to pretend like he didn’t lose, but his running away from reporters suggested that he knows he’s a failed one-term president.

