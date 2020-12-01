Barr Defies Trump And Says FBI And DOJ Found No Election Fraud

Advertisements

Attorney General William Barr said in an interview that there is no evidence of any fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.

The AP reported on their interview with Barr:



In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

Trump’s own attorney general has now broken with the official campaign line that there was massive election fraud. Barr had authorized US Attorneys to look into election fraud complaints and those people came to the same conclusion that dozens of judges and election officials have reached.

There was no election fraud.

Joe Biden won the presidential election fairly and legitimately. Trump’s efforts to diminish Biden’s victory are backfiring as the only people who are being delegitimized are Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Republican that is foolish enough to stand with the soon to be former president.

