WATCH: An Irate Lou Dobbs Says That William Barr “May Be Compromised”

Advertisements

For much of the year, polling showed Donald Trump trailing Joe Biden. It may have taken a while, but Biden has won the election and it’s not particularly close. As votes slowly trickle in, it looks like the former Vice President will prevail by more than 7 million votes.

Trump was expected to lose, but he also hoped to have contingencies in place to overturn the election. This was an admitted reason as to why he rushed the Amy Coney Barrett nomination. And of course, the president had high hopes that his hand-picked Attorney General William Barr could help him out.

But Barr did not jump in to save the president. In fact, the AG told the Associated Press on Tuesday that there was not enough evidence of election fraud to overturn the election.

Advertisements

This statement enraged Lou Dobbs. The Fox Business host told his viewers that Barr was either a liar or had been compromised in some way.

Dobbs stated, “For the Attorney General of the United States to make that statement, he is either a liar or a fool but both. He may be perhaps compromised. He may be simply unprincipled. Or he may be personally distraught or ill.”

Lou Dobbs absolutely loses it over Bill Barr saying there's no evidence of widespread voter fraud, accusing Barr of joining "the Deep State and the Resistance" before saying this: "He is either a liar or a fool or both. He may be – perhaps compromised." pic.twitter.com/x9kU5xkctV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2020

The Trump sycophant was also angry about John Durham’s unsuccessful investigation. He continued:

“[John] Durham’s investigation started some 568 days ago. It appears it is not over. But I will wager this: it will amount to nothing, because any Department of Justice, any special prosecutor or counsel now, who could go this long without unearthing anything of importance to the American people to be presented at least in a report if not an indictment is an act of craven insincerity. That’s as nicely as I can put it.”