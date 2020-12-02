Michael Steele Mocks Donald Trump For Raising More Money Now Then During Campaign Season

Advertisements

Donald frequently bragged about how much money his campaign was raising during election season. The truth was, however, that he was being crushed by Joe Biden and the Democratic machine.

And now that the election is over, Trump hasn’t stopped trying to raise funds. This time, he is asking for money to fund legal fights in an effort to overturn the results. The fine print, though, actually states that much of the money is going towards repaying the president’s campaign debt.

Michael Steele knows quite a bit about raising money for political purposes. He had, at one time, served as the Chairman of the Republican National Committee. He has changed his tune since then and now is a member of the Lincoln Project.

And Steele also serves as a pundit for MSNBC. On Wednesday night, host Joy Reid remarked, “Donald Trump is just openly using the White House as the backdrop for his infomercial. But he’s always doing the same thing, right? You know, I interviewed people when I wrote the recent book I wrote about Trump, and they said they didn’t think he was going to win. They thought it would be great marketing for his hotels to run for president.”

Steele responded:

“The great little dirty party of this is Donald Trump right now, Joy is raising money at a faster rate, to sort, of steal the election than he did when he was trying to win the election. And that’s what people need to understand. He’s raising more money now than he did when he was actually running for the job that he’s now trying to say that they stole from him! So, look, the grift is on, baby.”