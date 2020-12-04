75 PA House Republicans Urge Objection To Biden Getting Electoral College Votes

Advertisements

After Rudy Giuliani threw a fit, 75 Pennsylvania House Republicans sent a letter urging the state’s congressional delegation to object to the state’s electoral college votes being given to Joe Biden.

The letter:

75 GOP Members of Pennsylvania's House of Reps –including Speaker Bryan Cutler and Maj Leader Kerry Benninghoff — sign letter to state's Congressional delegation in DC urging them to object to PA's Electoral College votes being awarded to Biden Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/QzFFPDYXkm — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) December 4, 2020

There is zero chance of this happening, but it was a move to appease Trump:

This comes a day after Cutler and Benninghoff signed a separate letter saying PA General Assembly would not upend the results in Harrisburg and appoint electors themselves — and just hours after Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies called them "traitors" and "cowards" for it — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) December 4, 2020

The new later came after Rudy Guiliani threw a tantrum and complained about state legislatures following the law and refusing to overturn the election for Trump.

The behavior of many elected Republicans since Joe Biden won has been an example of a level of political cowardice that in another time would have made removal from office a certainty. House Republicans are trying to cater to Trump.

It doesn’t seem to matter that Donald Trump is no longer going to be in office. Republicans at many levels of government will continue to bow down and appease him because they are more afraid of running afoul of a failed one-term president than they are of the consequences of not doing the right thing and protecting America’s electoral system.

