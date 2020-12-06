COVID Wipes Out Trump’s Legal Team Before Electoral College Vote

3.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump is out of lawyers to lead his legal team after Rudy Giuliani became the latest member of Trump’s election challenge to get COVID.

Meredith Lee tweeted:

Trump put Giuliani in charge of legal strategy after David Bossie & then Mark Meadows tested positive for covid-19. There’s not really anyone left to replace Giuliani on the Trump legal road team in the final days before EC votes WI’s state leg has an elex hearing this Friday — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) December 6, 2020

Trump’s election challenge has shown itself to be a legally frivolous PR stunt, but if he had any serious plans of contesting the election before the Electoral College meets in a little more than a week those plans were dealt a crippling blow by Rudy Giuliani’s COVID diagnosis.

No self-respecting election lawyer will touch Trump’s challenges. The Trump campaign has been unable to present a single piece of objective evidence of election fraud.

It is fitting that not only has Donald Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic cost him the election, but it also cost him any chance of contesting the election before the electoral college meets. Trump’s legal challenges have ranged from disaster to debacle.

The President believes that the Supreme Court is going to ride to his rescue, but the reality is Trump doesn’t even have a lead lawyer, much less a case to challenge Joe Biden’s win.

Trump coronavirus denial has allowed the virus to wipe out his legal team.

