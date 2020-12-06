Republicans Are Listening To Trump And May Not Vote In Georgia Senate Runoff

3.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Many Republicans in Georgia believe Trump’s election fraud lies and are considering not voting in the Senate runoff election.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:



But remarks by Nobile and other Trump supporters at GOP rallies across the state this week suggest that years of unsubstantiated claims about structural electoral flaws have eroded faith in the system at a time when Georgia races have never been closer.

In interviews with dozens of Republican voters and activists, many said they were confident in the election or that they would set aside concerns to vote against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. But others openly debated whether to participate in the runoffs.

The Republican fears were realized on Saturday night as Trump came to Georgia for what was supposed to be a rally for the GOP Senate incumbents. Except for a few brief mentions of the incumbents, which Trump managed to wrap into his fantasy narrative about the election being stolen from him, the entire rally was about Trump telling Republicans in Georgia that their state rigs elections and is afraid of Stacey Abrams.

Trump only showed up in Georgia because he wants the credit if Republicans hold on to the seats and control of the Senate, but the President likely did more to harm Republican turnout than help it as he continually attacked members of his own party and pushed his baseless election fraud claims.

The Senate runoffs are going to be close, and Trump’s self-serving rally likely cost the Republicans votes.

