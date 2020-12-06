Rudy Giuliani Admits To Illegal Coup Plot In Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Michigan

3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Rudy Giuliani admitted that he is trying to organize a coup in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin to overturn Joe Biden’s win.

Video:

Rudy Giuliani admits to trying to stage a coup in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/KshqJpHMsz — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 6, 2020

Advertisements

Giuliani said on Fox News:

I think Georgia, we’re probably the furthest along. Georgia of course had the bombshell evidence of the tape recording of the election center with everyone chased out about 2:00 in the morning, locked down, five people left, luckily the cameras were on and they didn’t know it and then they took ballots out hidden under a table all day and then they spent the rest of the night counting the secret ballots, and clearly, secret phony ballots in which they excluded all Republicans, all Democrats, all law enforcement, and I think that ended up being about 148,000 for Biden, 7,000 for Trump. But you get a pretty good idea of how they cheated. Georgia also has numerous situations where ballots weren’t inspected, ballots were backdated, dead people voting, people from out of state voting, illegal immigrants voting, there are enough illegal immigrants that voted it would change the course of the election.

They can’t balance the number of ballots they have against the number of ballots that were returned by about 11,000 or 12,000 and that alone would overturn the election so the state legislature there is disgusting and they started a petition to hold their own session, which they’re allowed to do under the constitution. They’re the first legislation to do this now. This is a constitutional role that the founding fathers gave to our legislatures. They’re the ones who are supposed to select the president, not the governors, not the board of elections. They’re the ones who have the constitutional obligation to decide on the electors so in Georgia they are going to do that.

Michigan is considering the same thing, and they’re not quite as far along, but they are drafting something right now, and so is Arizona, so those three are three in which they could very well end up in front of the legislature to decide who the electors are. Wisconsin is a lawsuit where Wisconsin has a very strict absentee ballot and it basically says if you don’t have an application for the ballot, the ballot doesn’t count. There are some 50 or 60,000 ballots without applications, they would have to be thrown out and that would change the election.

Giuliani is trying to get state legislatures to break the law. Each of the states that Giuliani listed has a law against the legislature overturning the results of an election by appointing their own electors.

Republicans in these legislatures have already told Trump and Giuliani that they will not be participating in any coup plots and violating the law.

The behavior of Trump and his lawyer goes deeper than a disinformation campaign against US election integrity.

Rudy Giuliani is admitting to an illegal criminal conspiracy to overturn the election of Joe Biden to be the next president.

Trump’s lawyer is breaking the law, and he should be prosecuted.’

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook