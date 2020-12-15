Betsy DeVos is Encouraging Staffers to be “The Resistance” Against Biden Administration

8.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Donald Trump’s cabinet was filled with unqualified an incompetent people. But no one in Donald Trump’s cabinet was as unqualified and incompetent as Betsy DeVos.

Trump tapped the billionaire donor to be his Secretary of Education. Time and time again, the Michigan heiress showed just how little she knew about her job.

A 2018 60 Minutes interview went viral after DeVos told Leslie Stahl, “I have not – I have not – I have not intentionally visited schools that are underperforming.”

During a December 2019 hearing, Florida congresswoman told the Education Secretary, “You are the most unpopular person in our government. Millions will register to vote in 2020 and many will vote to remove you more than to remove the president.”

And now that she is soon to be out of a job, she is asking remaining Department of Education employees to fight back against Biden and continue her legacy of ineptitude.

According to Politico, DeVos said during a virtual meeting, “Let me leave you with this plea: Resist. Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students. In everything you do, please put students first — always.”

Joe Biden actually used DeVos unpopularity as a point during his campaign. The president elect tweeted in July, “Four years of Betsy DeVos is more than enough. We need a Secretary of Education who is actually a public school educator.”

Four years of Betsy DeVos is more than enough. We need a Secretary of Education who is actually a public school educator. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 9, 2020