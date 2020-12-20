Biden Administration Makes It Clear That Russia Will Pay For Hacking US

Advertisements

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said that not only will punitive steps be taken against Russia for the hacking, but Biden will work degrade Russia’s capacity for cyberattacks.

Video:

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain makes it clear that Russia's free ride is over once Trump is gone and the Biden administration will hold them accountable for the hacking. pic.twitter.com/wWOrMXaq6q — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 20, 2020

Transcript via CBS’s Face The Nation:



MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, the president-elect was pretty clear when he spoke to my colleague Stephen Colbert on CBS earlier this week, and he was asked about Russia and he said they’ll be held accountable. He said they’ll face financial re– repercussions for what they did. Is that no longer the case? He no longer believes its Russia.

RON KLAIN: No, what I’m saying is that the official statements about who’s responsible for this particular attack needs to come from–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Gotcha.

RON KLAIN: –the administration in a clear and unambiguous way.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay.

RON KLAIN: What the president-elect has also said clearly, Margaret, is that those who are responsible are going to face consequences for it. And he is going to take steps as president to degrade the capacity of foreign actors to launch these kinds of attacks on our country.

One of the key tasks ahead of the Biden administration is not just picking up all the balls that Trump dropped like punishing the Russians for their virtual declaration of war against the United States. The Biden administration must also fix and upgrade the apparatus of public policy that Trump has either allowed to atrophy or destroyed.

It isn’t enough to punish Russia. The United States needs to limit its ability to engage in such activities.

Putin’s free ride ends on January 20, 2021, when Joe Biden gives America back to the people.

