WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Slams Sidney Powell During Newsmax Interview

Donald Trump’s legal fights over the 2020 election have gone terribly. And with such a lack of success, the president would hope that his legal advisers are, at the least, on the same page.

That is not the case at all, however. Rudy Giuliani, a long-time friend of Trump, seems to have the president’s ear more than any of his other lawyers. But Sidney Powell, who was removed from the legal team weeks ago, was still invited to a weekend summit at the White House.

And Powell and Giuliani do not seem to be getting along together at all. In fact, Giuliani bashed Powell during a Monday appearance on Sean Spicer’s Newsmax show.

The former New York City Mayor told the host, “Let me say definitely that Sidney Powell is not part of our legal team, she hasn’t been for 5 weeks. She is not a special counsel for the president, she does not speak for the president, nor does she speak for the administration. She speaks for herself. She’s a fine woman, a fine lawyer. Whatever she’s talking about is her own opinion. I’m not responsible for it, the president isn’t, nor is anyone else on our legal team.”

it's kinda sad that Rudy Giuliani thinks this is a compelling argument pic.twitter.com/wjnNPP4T7P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 21, 2020

Later in the interview, Giuliani outlined how his strategy would differ from Powell’s. “We’re going to be extremely aggressive, we’re going to fight for our client as hard as we can,” he continued. “But we’re also going to do in within the bounds of rationality, common sense, and the law. And it can be done. There’s no reason to go beyond anything.”