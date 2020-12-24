Trump Caught Golfing On Christmas Eve As White House Claims He’s Working

Advertisements

The White House told journalists that Trump had many meetings and calls scheduled before Christmas, but CNN caught him golfing.

The White House released this statement to PoliticusUSA claiming that Trump is working during the holiday season, “As the Holiday season approaches, President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American People. His schedule includes many meetings and calls.”

The truth was captured by CNN:

After the White House went out of its way to say President Trump had many meetings and calls today, without listing any, @petermorrisCNN got video of him on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/x3jtrUOMmH — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 24, 2020

One thing that the American people definitely won’t miss when Trump is gone is the White House’s obsessive need to lie about every detail.

The truth is that Trump has totally checked out.

He never has shown much interest in governing, but now he has exactly zero. Trump spends his days hanging out with Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Mike Flynn scheming up crazy conspiracy theories and desperately absurd ways to stay in power.

Trump and working hard are three words that have never been used together in a sentence with any honesty or accuracy.

There is less than a month to go until Donald Trump can play golf every day for the rest of his life.

