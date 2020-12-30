Trump Has Twitter Meltdown as Georgia’s Lt. Governor Appears on Fox News

Advertisements

Lately, Donald Trump has been tweeting out support of Conservative channels OAN and Newsmax. Still, at any given moment, it’s likely that Trump is watching Fox News.

The Fox News anchors know about their special access to the president. At many times, it seems like the Fox personalities are speaking directly to Trump. And sometimes, it’s clear that the president is watching and reacting to what he sees on TV.

This was clear on Wednesday when Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan appeared on Sandra Smith’s show.

Duncan said of Trump’s election fraud claims, ” I think it continues to hurt the brand of the Republican party. You know, we’ve only got four years to figure out how to get back in the White House. I think there’s an easier way to explain the loss. This is a death by a thousand cuts. This is not the greatest conspiracy in the history of mankind.”

Almost immediately after Duncan uttered those words, Trump started tweeting. “Watching Fox News is almost as bad as watching Fake News CNN,” the president wrote. “New alternatives are developing!”

Trump then took aim directly at Duncan, writing, “Brian Kemp, his puppet Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, and Secretary of State, are disasters for Georgia. Won’t let professionals get anywhere near Fulton County for signature verifications, or anything else. They are virtually controlled by Stacey Abrams & the Democrats. Fools!”