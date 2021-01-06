House Judiciary Democrats Urge Mike Pence To Invoke 25th Amendment And Remove Trump

Advertisements

Every single Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee wrote to Mike Pence asking to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

Greg Sargent of The Washington Post tweeted the letter:

NEW: All the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee just wrote a letter to Vice President Pence, urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump: pic.twitter.com/6VrcHI5hMr — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 7, 2021

The money quote from the letter:

Great line from the letter: "Even in his video announcement this afternoon, President Trump revealed that he is not mentally sound and is still unable to process and accept the results of the 2020 election." https://t.co/CtmCqAAZ6T — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 7, 2021

Anyone who watched a moment of Trump’s address to the rally could see that Trump is not mentally well. He publicly threatened his own vice president if he didn’t do the impossible and overturn the election. Top Republicans are openly calling for Trump to removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

Speaker Pelosi should not wait for Vice President Pence to respond. The Speaker needs to launch an impeachment vote against Donald Trump immediately. The safety of the nation is at stake. There is a bipartisan consensus that Trump is unfit to govern, and that the nation is not safe if he remains in power for one more day.

