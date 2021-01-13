Fox’s Pete Hegseth on Trump Insurrection: “What Happened, Happened.”

Advertisements

The attack on the US Capitol last week was a first in multiple ways. Of course, the attack was unprecedented. But the assault on Democracy also represented the first time where almost all Republicans were willing to admit that Donald Trump did something bad.

And while some are willing to punish Trump for his actions, many others are looking to ignore the situation and hope it goes away. This was the tact Pete Hegseth had on Wednesday when he said of the insurrection, “what happened, happened.”

Hegseth said during Fox News’ The Five, “When you talk to Trump supporters, who I talk to on a regular basis, there is a feeling that for the most part this was a protest that got out of hand, as Jesse talked about. They heard the president speak. He talked about being peaceful and patriotic. There was a lot of frustration on the ground that day. I was there covering it for Fox & Friends. But overwhelmingly what you didn’t see from that crowd or the words from the president, was insurrection or incitement to violence.”

Advertisements

The Fox host continued:

“What happened, happened. We can talk about it and deal with it. But if the left — the left never misses an opportunity, never, to try to use a moment to crush their political opponents. They see this as the moment to do that to Trump and of course the RINOs on the right, I mean there’s not a Republican out there that’s looking to go back to the years of Bush/Cheney, at least those 75 million that supported President Trump.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox News: