Investigation Requested Into House Republicans Providing Reconnaissance Tours To Insurrectionists

30 House Democrats have requested a formal investigation into House Republicans providing tours of the Capitol complex before the insurrection.

The Democrats wrote:

Many of the Members who signed this letter … witnessed an extremely high number of outside groups in the complex on Tuesday, January 5.

….

The visitors encountered by some of the Members of Congress on this letter appeared to be associated with the rally at the White House the following day,” they wrote. “Members of the group that attacked the Capitol seemed to have an unusually detailed knowledge of the layout of the Capitol Complex. The presence of these groups within the Capitol Complex was indeed suspicious.

Read the full letter:

Any House Republican who provided material aid to the insurrection must be removed from office and criminally charged. It is not enough to convict Donald Trump and ban him from holding future federal office.

The fallout from what happened on January 6 is just beginning. It will not end with Trump’s impeachment or conviction.

The problems in the Republican Party go far beyond Trump. Convicting Trump will send a message for the future, but there remains a large problem in the present. Those Republicans who enabled Trump and his supporters to attack the country must be held accountable, and that process begins with an investigation.

