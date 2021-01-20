Joe Biden Rebuilds The American Spirit With Beautiful And Heartfelt Inaugural Address

Advertisements

Joe Biden became the 46th President Of The United States and used his inaugural address to restore the American spirit.

Video clip of President Biden:

President Biden says we must meet this moment as the United States of America, and says we must reject the culture where facts are manipulated and manufactured. pic.twitter.com/45C4Z7VSi5 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 20, 2021

President Biden’s message can be summed up in this section of his address:



Many centuries ago, St. Augustine, the saint of my church, wrote that a people was a multitude defined by the common objects of their love, defined by the common objects of their love. What are the common objects we as Americans love, that define us as Americans? I think we know. Opportunity. Security. Liberty. Dignity. Respect. Honor. And, yes, the truth. In recent and months there’s been a powerful lesson.

There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the lies. Look I understand that many of my fellow Americans view the future with fear and trepidation. I understand they worry about their jobs. They worry about their families. About what comes next. I promise you I get it. But the answer is not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions, distrusting those who don’t look like you or worship the way you do or don’t get their news from the same sources you do.

We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes as my mom would say, just for a moment, stand in their shoes. Because here’s the thing about life. There’s no accounting for what fate will deal you. Some days when you need a hand, there are other days when we’re called to lend a hand. That’s how it has to be. That’s what we do for one another. And if we are of this way, our country will be stronger, more prosperous, more ready for the future. And we can still disagree.

Joe Biden’s presidency is unique in the modern era (since 1980) in that never has a president come into office facing so much crisis and proposed such a bold agenda. President Biden is focused on bringing America together and healing the American spirit, and he understands that through that unity comes strength and progress.

The last president defined himself by using the presidency to destroy. President Biden is using his power to heal and grow. Biden’s speech was beautiful in its message and powerful in its resolve. Joe Biden delivered an inaugural address that was a triumph of the American spirit.

