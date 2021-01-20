Watch Ivanka Trump Cry As Joe Biden Takes Office

Advertisements

Ivanka Trump and Trump kids cried as they seemingly realized that the presidency could no longer protect them, and the law is closing in.

The Trump children are crying because for the first time in their lives, they have had to confront the delusion foisted on them by their father that they are entitled winners.

Ivanka Trump has maintained the belief that she has a future in politics and will be the first female president. Eric Trump is wanted for questioning by the Manhattan District Attorney in connection with Trump Organization fraud. Donald Trump Jr. is wanted for questioning by the DC US Attorney over the potentially illegal use of taxpayer funds during his father’s inauguration in 2017.

Ivanka Trump is embroiled in multiple investigations involving the Trump Organization, and Donald Trump himself could be facing criminal indictment for tax and bank fraud.

Ivanka Trump was crying because it is all over, and instead of being the new Kennedys, the Trumps could be heading for felony criminal indictments.

