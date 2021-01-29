Trump White House Linked To Domestic Terrorists Before Capitol Attack

The Trump White House wasn’t very covert about their contacts with the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol.

Media Matters uncovered some new video:



In a newly discovered video from a December 19 “Stop the Steal” rally in Arizona, organizer Ali Alexander bragged about being “on the phone” with “people from the White House” and appeared to encourage physical violence against members of Congress and other politicians who he claimed helped “steal” the election. This rally occurred just weeks before the Capitol insurrection.

At that same rally, Alexander appeared to advocate for physical attacks against members of Congress who he said helped “steal” the election, calling it a “moral obligation” to do so.

The Trump White House knew about the insurrectionists. The fact that they had been in contact with them before January 6 is an indication that Donald Trump knew what he was doing when he incited the crowd to march on the Capitol. The attack was Trump’s last gasp effort to use violence in a bid to hold on to power.

Alexander’s statements should be used as evidence against Trump at his second impeachment trial. It appears that the Trump White House didn’t just incite the riot. They seem to have encouraged and fanned the flames until a crowd that was already primed for violence stormed the Capitol.

