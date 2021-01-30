‘What’s Wrong With These People?’: Elizabeth Warren Slams GOP For Blocking COVID Relief

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blasted her Republican colleagues on Saturday for standing in the way of a COVID rescue package that millions of Americans are relying on.

During an interview on MSNBC, Sen. Warren said President Joe Biden’s relief plan is critical in achieving three key goals: rebuilding the economy, vaccinating the American people, and reopening schools.

“All of a sudden Senate Republicans say it’s too big,” the Massachusetts senator said. “I’m sorry, we’ve got tens of millions of people out of work, we’ve got tens of millions of people on the threshold of losing their homes … 23 million people who can’t put food on the table, and Republicans want to say the package is too big?”

“What’s wrong with these people?” she added.

Video:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blasts Senate Republicans for trying to scale back or block Joe Biden’s COVID rescue package at a time of unprecedented crisis. pic.twitter.com/R3UtsN6P2t — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 30, 2021

Sen. Warren said:

My view on this, all of a sudden Senate Republicans say it’s too big. I’m sorry, we’ve got tens of millions of people out of work, we’ve got tens of millions of people on the threshold of losing their homes … 23 million people who can’t put food on the table, and Republicans want to say the package is too big? Remember what this package is about. It is about helping the people who need it, people right here in America who need that help, families that need that help. It is about making sure there is money for vaccinations, so we can step up production and get those vaccinations distributed all across this country to make us safe. And it is about getting our schools open again. Three principle parts that are in this relief package and the Republicans, what, don’t want to do it? Don’t want to help people in trouble? Don’t want to help get more vaccines out there? Don’t want to help get our schools open? What’s wrong with these people?

These are the same Republicans who voted for tax cuts for the rich

At a time when multiple crises have upended the lives of millions of Americans, Republicans in Congress are starting to give lectures on the cost of passing meaningful COVID relief legislation.

These are the same GOP lawmakers who didn’t hesitate to pass a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthiest corporations and individuals – folks who didn’t need a handout to begin with.

Republicans are lying when they say they care about the cost of President Biden‘s rescue plan. The truth is – and always has been – that they simply have no interest in lifting a finger to help anyone but their wealthy donors.

