Fox News’ Gutfeld: To Mock Space Force is to Mock “The Desire to Dream”

Donald Trump did not have many accomplishments during his time in office. There was, of course, a tax cut for the rich and 3 Conservative Supreme Court Justices. The 45th President, though, failed to do much more than that.

One accomplishment Trump was proud of was the creation of the Space Force. Little is known about exactly what the Space Force does or what its eventual goals are.

During a Tuesday press conference, Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki was dismissive of a question about the branch.

Psaki doubled down on the mockery Tuesday night, tweeting, “We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work.”

This did not sit well with Fox host Greg Gutfeld. He told his audience on Wednesday:

“Yeah, I think we can say this now that she’s awful. I mean, she’s a complete lightweight. I mean, when you mock the Space Force, you pretty much mock the optimism and the desire to dream bigger and better things, which is what America is. She’d rather mock it than defend it. And every person knows, even slow and old Joe understands that when you control space, you pretty much control everything. She would just gladly hand the keys to Earth over to China just because Trump started it.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of the Fox News network: