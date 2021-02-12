Ted Cruz And Lindsey Graham Violate Their Oath To Be Impartial Jurors By Visiting Trump’s Lawyers

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) violated their oaths to be impartial jurors by visiting with Trump’s lawyers during the impeachment trial.

Cruz visited Trump’s lawyers:

New on @MSNBC: Ted Cruz visited the Trump defense team's room during the Senate break. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 12, 2021

So did Lindsey Graham:

.@LindseyGrahamSC leaves Senate floor & goes into room with Trump’s lawyers. They actually pulled him off floor — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) February 12, 2021

Both Cruz and Graham did not respond to questions as they left the meeting.

All senators take an oath to administer impartial justice that states, “I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of ____, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God.”

Cruz and Graham both violated their oath to be an impartial juror. If this were a legal proceeding, they would be kicked off of the jury. At a minimum, both of the senators should be disciplined by the Senate. Trump’s lawyer threatened Republican senators with primary challenges, and the Republicans aren’t even trying to pretend like they have any interest in seeking impartial justice for Trump’s attempted overthrow of the government.

