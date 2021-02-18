Confirmed: Ted Cruz Flew to Cancun Amid Texas Power Disaster

A source has confirmed to Fox News that Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) flew to Cancun for a family getaway as his state contends with the consequences of a winter storm that has left millions without electricity or running water.

“The photos speak for themselves,” the source said, referring to photos that circulated on social media showing Cruz disembarking a plane with other passengers.

Former MSNBC anchor David Shuster also confirmed that Cruz and his family flew to Cancun to spend “a few days at a resort they’ve visited before.”

“Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing,” Shuster wrote.

Cruz has been criticized by celebrities, politicians, members of the media, and the general public alike.

Ted Cruz went to Cancun on vacation while people in Texas are suffocating to death in their cars trying to stay warm because his entire job as he conceives of it is shitposting, which he can do from anywhere. — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) February 18, 2021

Pro tip for Ted Cruz: Next time you want to slink away to Cancun while millions of your constituents are without heat, water and basic necessities, rent a private jet my guy. Last minute usage of frequent flyer miles will get you caught every time. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz is an awful person. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 18, 2021

Take a moment to acknowledge Senator @tedcruz for unlocking a rare achievement: becoming a walking bipartisan attack ad…against himself. — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) February 18, 2021

Cruz’s social media accounts had not acknowledged any official travel.

Texas lawmakers have called for an inquiry into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages electric power for more than 26 million customers.

The agency “is restoring load as fast as we can in a stable manner,” the council said in a statement on Tuesday. “Generating units across fuel types continue to struggle with frigid temperatures.” Governor Greg Abbott has blamed Texas’s current power disaster on the Green New Deal, which has yet to be implemented. Abbott blamed solar energy and wind turbines for power outages in his state, which has been battered by a winter storm that has left countless residents without water or electricity. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott told Fox News personality Sean Hannity during an appearance Tuesday evening. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis. … It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary.” In fact, the majority of Texas’s energy losses are the result of a failure to winterize power-generating systems.