Joe Biden Stands Up In Front Of The World And Declares America Is Back

In his first address to world leaders as president, Joe Biden delivered the message that America is back.

President Biden said while virtually addressing the Munich Security Conference:



And two years ago, as you pointed out, when I last spoke I was a private citizen. I was a professor, not an elected official. But I said at that time, we will be back. And I’m a man of my word. America is back. I speak to you today as President Of The United States. At the very start of my administration, and I’m sending a clear message to the world, America is back.

The transatlantic alliance is back. And we are not looking backward. We’re looking forward together. It comes down to this, the transatlantic alliance is a strong foundation. The strong foundation. I want our collective security and our shared prosperity are built. The partnership between Europe and the United States in my view is and must retain the cornerstone of all that we hope to accomplish in the 21st century. Just as we did in the 20th century.

President Biden’s job contains two huge rebuilding projects. The President has to rebuild America domestically, including the economy, the culture, trust in government, and all else that Trump damaged.

The President also needs to fix America’s image abroad. Trump had turned the United States into an impotent global laughing stock that got rolled by every dime store dictator that flattered the former president.

America now has a president that it can be proud of that will lead the world.

President Biden was right. America is back, and it was the hard work of more than 80 million Americans that restored global prominence and respect by electing Joe Biden.

