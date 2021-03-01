WATCH: Claire McCaskill and John Brennan Mock CPAC’s Grievance Politics and Whiny Victimhood

This weekend, a number of prominent Republicans spoke at the CPAC conference. During the speeches, though, there was very little substance. There were also few outlines of how the GOP would move forward after last year’s losses.

Instead, attendees had to listen to Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley complain about how they have been wronged. And on Sunday, Donald Trump delivered a speech full of whiny grievances.

On Monday, Nicolle Wallace led a panel discussion about CPAC. “They want to be the victims, not the perpetrators,” Claire McCaskill began. “I have never seen so many whiny white men calling themselves victims as I saw over the weekend at CPAC. These are all people that think they have a huge grievance from a position of significant privilege.”

John Brennan then weighed in, “To Claire’s point, I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days with what I see other white males say.”

The former CIA Director continued:

“With very few exceptions, like [Sen.] Mitt Romney, [Rep.] Liz Cheney, [Rep.] Adam Kinzinger, there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity. So they’ll continue to gaslight the country the way Donald Trump did. The fact this has such security and safety implications for the American public and for the members of Congress, again, as Claire said, it is just a disgusting display of craven politics that should have no place in the United States in 2021.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of the MSNBC network:

"There are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity. And so, they'll continue to gaslight the country the way that Donald Trump did… It is just a disgusting display of craven politics" – @JohnBrennan w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/AFOsOzoS37 — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) March 1, 2021