WATCH: Queen of Gaslighting Kayleigh McEnany Says “Everyone Was Expecting Peace” on Day of Insurrection

On January 6th, a large mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol. And they largely did it on television. Americans sat in front of their TV’s and watched the event live.

Despite the fact that the insurrection is still burned into people’s memories, many prominent Republicans are trying to gaslight them about the event. Ron Johnson has pushed the idea that some of the rioters were “fake Trump supporters.”

Tucker Carlson has regularly told his viewers that the whole event is being blown out of proportion. And on Tuesday, Kayleigh McEnany will appear on Fox News’ The Faulkner Factor and push disinformation about the storming of the Capitol.

In a sneak preview of the interview shared by TV News HQ, McEnany tells Faulker:

“I think, at the beginning of the day before everyone went to the rally, everyone was expecting peace. We had been to hundreds of rallies, I’ve probably been to hundreds of rallies at this point, certainly many dozens, and they were nothing but peaceful events, and we expected that day to be the same. And then, as those events transpired, it was disbelief, shock, somber, sad, horrified by the violence. It was a very hard, difficult day at the White House.”

In her first interview since leaving the White House, @KayleighMcEnany tells Fox News' @HarrisFaulkner of her "shock" and "disbelief" at deadly Capitol riot. The full interview airs Tuesday at 11am/ET on "The Faulkner Focus."

The Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman certainly disagrees with the former press secretary’s assessment. She said during a recent hearing that while they did not think it would occur on the scale that it did, violence from right wing extremists was expected.