Marjorie Taylor Greene And Matt Gaetz Lead 12 Republicans Voting Against Capitol Police Gold Medals

Twelve House Republicans voted against awarding congressional gold medals to the Capitol Police because they didn’t like the terrorist attack being called an insurrection.

The House vote was 413-12.

CNN’s Manu Raju listed the 12 Republicans who voted against recognizing the bravery of the Capitol Police:

The vote was 413-12 with

12 Republicans voting NO: Louie Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Biggs, Thomas Massie, Andy Harris, Lance Gooden, Matt Gaetz, Michael Cloud, Andrew Clyde, Bob Good, Greg Steube, and John Rose, per @AnnieGrayerCNN @kristin__wilson . — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 17, 2021

Rep. Thomas Massie specifically said that he voted no because the term insurrection was used:

Rep. Thomas Massie, one of the dozen to vote against, tells reporters he disagreed with the terms "insurrection" and "temple" in the legislation Says he's worried about giving weight to "insurrection" and that it could show up in a prosecution. — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) March 17, 2021

The 12 House Republican no votes should all be on the radar of the FBI. Law enforcement is investigating House Republicans for potentially aiding the terrorist attack, and it seems like looking at the people who won’t acknowledge that an insurrection took place is a good starting point.

As more details emerge, the bravery of the Capitol Police only becomes more clear. The police were attacked by a mob that Trump gathered and incited and then was left without backup because the Trump administration refused to send in the National Guard.

Twelve House Republicans sided with domestic terrorists. Share their names and work to defeat them all in November 2022.

