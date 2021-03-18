Biden Makes More History As Xavier Becerra Confirmed As HHS Secretary

Xavier Becerra, the Attorney General of California, was confirmed by the US Senate to be the first Latino HHS Secretary in history.

NEW: Senate votes 50-49 to confirm Xavier Becerra as Health and Human Services Secretary. Susan Collins was the only Republican to vote YES (Democrat Mazie Hirono was absent) — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 18, 2021

Republicans besides Collins opposed Becerra because of his pro-choice views and his lack of experience in healthcare. It is ironic that a party that continues to support a former president whose experience is mostly in reality TV and bankruptcy court would have a problem with the qualifications of an experienced public servant to run HHS.

As long as Republicans continue to support Trump, they don’t get to use experience as a reason not to confirm a nominee.

President Biden now has all of his cabinet nominees in place, but one, Marty Walsh, and his administration has made history by putting a large number of qualified minorities in important positions in the federal government.

Trump and his gang of mostly white rich guys, and Ben Carson, have been replaced by a cabinet that looks like America, and the nation will benefit from their governance.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook