John Cornyn Criticized After Complaining That Biden Treats Immigrants “Humanely”

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) is being criticized after complaining that President Joe Biden and his administration treat immigrants “humanely” amid a nationwide conversation about border security.

“Bill Clinton ran for re-election on a platform that said, ‘We cannot tolerate illegal immigration and we must stop it,'” Cornyn said, recalling the former president’s platform.

Later, he wrote that Biden “has instead emphasized the humane treatment of immigrants, regardless of their legal status.”

Cornyn was almost instantly rebuked.

Republican is upset that the president treats people humanely. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 22, 2021

Thank you @JohnCornyn for truthfully explaining a key difference between Democratic & Republican policy: Democrats want to keep our border safe & secure, but do care about the humane treatment of immigrants. Meanwhile, Republicans enjoy suffering of immigrants. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 22, 2021

If you have a social media team running this account, they *absolutely* hate you and are trying to undermine you with every self-owning tweet. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 22, 2021

Wouldn't humane treatment be considered the Christian thing to do? — How Did We Get Here?? (@EqualUnderLaw12) March 22, 2021

Imagine thinking "humane treatment" is something to be ashamed of. — Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) March 22, 2021

Cornyn’s remarks came after The New York Times columnist noted in “The Morning” “that the Democratic Party no longer has a clear policy on immigration.”

“While Donald Trump was president, he smoothed over the Democrats’ internal tensions because they could unite in opposition to him. Trump used racist language; Democrats abhorred it. Trump separated families and locked children in cages; Democrats promised to end those policies. Trump said he would build a border wall, paid for by Mexico; Democrats mocked his failure. With Trump out of office, however, the party faces some hard, unresolved questions,” he wrote.

Last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was questioned by lawmakers about the Biden administration’s response to the situation at the border as the country sees an influx of migrants arriving seeking asylum.

“Most are single adults who are expelled within hours back to Mexico, pursuant to the CDC’s public health authority,” Mayorkas said in opening remarks. “Families who are apprehended at the border are also immediately expelled under the same public health authority unless we confront, at times, a limitation on Mexico’s capacity to receive them.”

He added that the situation is “undoubtedly difficult” but that his employees are “working around the clock to manage it, and it will take time.”