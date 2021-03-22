Trump Endorses Primary Challenger of GA Secretary of State Who Refused to Swing Election for Him

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Representative Jody Hice (R-Ga.) earlier this morning; Hice is running against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused to swing the 2020 election results in his state in Trump’s favor.

“Jody has been a steadfast fighter for conservative Georgia values and is a staunch ally of the America First agenda,” Trump said in a statement. “Unlike the current Georgia Secretary of State, Jody leads out front with integrity.”

Hice, meanwhile, has continued to support the baseless claim that the election was fraudulent.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country, which is why I am excited to announce my campaign for Georgia Secretary of State. Together, we can renew integrity and secure our elections,” said Hice.

Trump is currently under investigation in regard to a phone call he had with Raffensperger,

During his phone call with Raffensperger, Trump ignored any argument that went against his insistence that he won an election that had already been decided for Joe Biden.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry,” Trump said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”

“Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.” Raffensperger told him.

Later, Trump said, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Earlier this month, a leaked audio recording of a December 23 call revealed that Trump pushed Georgia‘s lead elections investigator to find the “right answer” as he continued to promote conspiracies about the use of absentee ballots in the state.