Biden Terrifies Mitch McConnell During His First Press Conference

Biden’s first press conference message to Sen. Mitch McConnell was that Republicans need to decide to work with him or divide America, but either way, he is moving forward.

Biden was asked how far he is willing to go get things done with Republicans, and he answered by making it clear that he won’t be a GOP obstruction hostage, “I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we want to work together or they decide the way in which they want to proceed is to — is toe just decide — divide the country, continue the politics of division. But I’m not going to do that. I’m just going to move forward and take these things as they come.”

Joe Biden isn’t going to play along with the Republican obstruction game. He is not going to be sucked into negotiations only for Republicans to drag things out and then say no.

President Biden is going to roll forward with action, and Republicans can either get on board or get rolled over.

Mitch McConnell should be terrified because Joe Biden is here to get things done.

