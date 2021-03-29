WATCH: Tucker Carlson Hits A New Disgusting Low By Smearing George Floyd

On May 25th of 2020, George Floyd died of injuries he suffered during an arrest. And the arrest was caught on video. Officer Derek Chauvin became infamous as America saw video of him casually kneeling on Floyd’s neck with his hand in his pocket.

The killing led to mass protests around the country. And Americans have waited to see Chauvin face trial. Monday saw the start of that trial and coverage of it has dominated cable news.

Fox News’ coverage of the event has largely focused on defending the officers and slamming Floyd. Tucker Carlson took it to an entirely new level on Monday night.

Carlson claimed that CNN was sensationalizing the trial despite not actually caring about Floyd. He began, “This could go on a while in other words, stay in your seat, don’t turn away. The trial may be boring but it’s important. It’s not about George Floyd obviously. It never was.”

Tucker Carlson smears George Floyd as a chronically unemployed drug addict. pic.twitter.com/VbPxCH2VBa — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 30, 2021

The Fox pundit continued, “No one on CNN cared about George Floyd while he was alive he was unemployed and on drugs like a lot of people in country they paid him no attention and no one on CNN actually cares about George Floyd now. What they care about you is you and your role it in the systemic racism that supposedly killed George Floyd. If the Floyd trial ends in acquittal there could be riots. We accept that as a fact of life in this country. No civilized country should accept that but suddenly we do.”