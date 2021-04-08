Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is Calling for Stephen Miller to be Jailed

Stephen Miller, a key aide to Donald Trump, was the key architect of the 4th president’s disgraceful border policies. And it doesn’t seem like he’ll be going away anytime soon.

Miller is one of the few aides that has continued to work for Trump. He also regularly appears on Fox News to blatantly lie about immigration policy. He recently referred to Biden’s actions on the border as cruel and inhumane.

No one, however, has forgotten about Miller’s family separation policy. In fact, Texas Congresswoman Veroncia Escobar thinks he should be put in jail over it.

During a recent episode of the Intercept’s Deconstructed podcast, Escobar said, “ I think Stephen Miller should be behind bars. I think he committed heinous human rights violations, and I think that those around him who helped plot this out should be held accountable as well.”

The Texas Democrat does realize that what she’s asking for isn’t likely to happen. She continued, “That is going to be very difficult, but it kills me that these people could potentially walk away and even potentially rebuild their reputations. I find them to be just among the most reprehensible, abhorrent people that our generation could have ever produced.”

One would hope that even Conservative networks would refrain from having Miller on their shows. But Joe Biden has had a successful start to his presidency and Fox hosts are eager to distract from that fact. Featuring people like Miller on their programs is a great way to do that.