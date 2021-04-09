Biden Restores POW/MIA Flag To The White House That Trump Took Down

Donald Trump moved the POW/MIA flag from on top of the White House, but Joe Biden has restored it to its publicly visible spot to honor vets.

Video:

President Biden restores the POW/MIA flag to its former place flying above the White House after Trump moved it out of public view last year. pic.twitter.com/ctzp4XkWSF — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 9, 2021

Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced, “In keeping with the President and First Lady’s commitment to honor the sacrifices of all of those who serve including veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors, the President, and the First Lady have restored the POW/MIA flag to its original location on top of the White House residence.”

Trump took the flag down from on top of the White House residence and moved it to a location out of public view on the South Lawn.

Reuters reported in September 2020, “A decision by the Trump administration earlier this year to move the flag honoring missing war veterans from a prominent position atop the White House to a less visible spot on the South Lawn has angered some veterans and lawmakers, who see it as disrespectful and potentially illegal.”

Joe Biden has restored respect for American veterans to the White House. After four years of being disrespected by Trump, President and First Lady Biden are honoring veterans in a prominent and public manner.

