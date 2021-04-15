Biden Makes Putin Pay For Election Interference And Hacking With New Sanctions

President Biden expelled Russian diplomats and sanctioned Russian companies and individuals that were involved in hacking US infrastructure and election interference.

President Biden wrote in a letter Congress provided to PoliticusUSA:



I have determined that specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation — in particular, efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners; to engage in and facilitate malicious cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies and partners; to foster and use transnational corruption to influence foreign governments; to pursue extraterritorial activities targeting dissidents or journalists; to undermine security in countries and regions important to United States national security; and to violate well-established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states — constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

Biden has labeled Russia’s hacking and election interference a national security threat. The penalties involve the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats from the US, and sanctions against three dozen Russian companies and individuals.

After four years of having an accomplice in the Oval Office, Russia is now going to start paying for their attacks on the United States. Joe Biden has decades of experience with Putin and Russia. He knows how to hit Putin where it hurts, and unlike Trump, he won’t be inviting the Russians into the Oval Office to hang out and get some classified information.

