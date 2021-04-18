Terrified Republicans Are Now Running Away From The America First Caucus

1.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The other founder of the racist America First caucus, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), now denies any knowledge of the ode to white supremacy.

NBC News reported:

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said in a Saturday statement that he “did not author” the document in circulation and only became aware of it after it was reported by the news media, adding that he “will continue to work on America First issues in the House Freedom Caucus.”

“Let me be perfectly clear, I did not author this paper,” he said. “In fact, I first became aware of it by reading about it in the news yesterday, like everyone else.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene had a total meltdown on Twitter as she tried to deny any knowledge of the caucus that she founded.

It is becoming the norm that when Republicans show their true colors and embrace their extremist base publicly, the backlash is so severe that they have to publicly back away but never disavow the racist statements put out in their names.

There is no way that Greene and Gosar did not know about the document or plans for the caucus. They got caught, and now they are trying to disavow their own creation.

Republicans are scared because they need the racist supporters that are the backbone of the party, but the nation as a whole rejects the views of the far-right.

The GOP is the party of racism, but they don’t want that racism broadcast in plain terms for the nation to see.

