Ohio GOP Governor DeWine Says There’s “Clear Pathway” to Police Reform

The Derek Chauvin case ended this week with the former officer being convicted on 3 separate charges. The case, though, did help to shine a brighter light on the need for police reform.

Democrats have been talking about police reform for years and it’s an important part of Joe Biden’s agenda. Some Republicans are now signaling a willingness to play ball.

Mike DeWine talked about the issue during a Sunday appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation. He told host John Dickerson, “These are common-sense things that we can do, [they] should not be controversial. We can all get behind.”

The Ohio governor continued, “We have a bill in front of the state Legislature that we presented, for example, that calls for a lot more police training, more uniform police training. We have 900 and some police departments in Ohio. Many states have a lot of small departments. Many times because of resources, they don’t get the training that they need.”

When pressed specifically about bias training, DeWine answered, “[additional training] is what professionals want, and, you know, I’ve never met a police officer yet who didn’t want more training.”

In the past, some Republicans have shown they were willing to push for some reform. Last summer Democrats blocked a GOP police reform bill. Kamala Harris said at the time:

“Mitch McConnell has put up a bill challenging us to either to comply with his political game that is about obstructing the United States Senate’s ability to actually do something or to play a game with him, which is only about covering his political concerns and not about the real concerns that the American people have about the realities of two systems of justice in America. And we’re not going to play that game. And we’re not going to be played.”