Fox News Admits On Live TV That They Lied About Biden Red Meat Ban

Fox News admitted on the air to their viewers that they lied about President Biden banning red meat.

Video:

Fox News anchor John Roberts said, “On Friday, we told you about a study from the University of Michigan to give some perspective on president Biden’s ambitious climate change goals. That research found cutting back how much red meat people eat would have a drastic impact on harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The data was accurate, but a graphic in the script incorrectly applied that it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case.”

In other words, Fox News lied to their viewers on Friday but didn’t bother to correct it until Monday, which allowed conservative media and Republican lawmakers to run with the lie for an entire weekend.

Joe Biden has no interest in banning red meat. The whole story about a red meat ban to combat climate change has a similarity to Trump’s warnings during the 2020 campaign that then-candidate Biden was going to ban cows.

The right is so wrapped up in a culture war that they seem to be fighting only among themselves that they are distracted and ignoring the real work that Joe Biden is doing.

Biden doesn’t want your red meat. He is also not going to force Republicans to get vaccinated, so they are free to use their liberties to get as much coronary heart disease and COVID as they would like.

