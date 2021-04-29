Donald Trump Jr. is Furious That Liz Cheney Fist Bumped Joe Biden Last Night

Joe Biden is known as an especially kind and affable person. And the current President served in the United States senate for decades. Over that time period he made plenty of friends on both sides of the aisle.

So after Biden gave his 100 day speech on Wednesday night, he was congratulated by Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike. But before Biden even got to the stage, he received an encouraging fist bump from Liz Cheney.

The Wyoming congresswoman has had a target on her back since she chose to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the January 6th insurrection. Donald Trump has already promised to back a primary challenge against her in 2022.

Biden fistbumped Liz Cheney, No. 3 House Republican, on his way to the podium: pic.twitter.com/ibCM0FlOS6 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 29, 2021

So it’s not surprise that the President’s sycophantic son, Donald Jr., was irate over Cheney’s choice to fist bump Biden.

Trump Jr. took to Twitter to write, “‘Republican’ warmonger Liz Cheney gives Sleepy Joe a fist bump after he delivered a radical socialist vision for the future of America. So glad she’s in the GOP leadership, I guess they wanted to be more inclusive and put Democrats in there too?!?”

“Republican” warmonger Liz Cheney gives Sleepy Joe a fist bump after he delivered a radical socialist vision for the future of America. So glad she’s in the GOP leadership, I guess they wanted to be more inclusive and put Democrats in there too?!? pic.twitter.com/T1qke3TO5b — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2021

There have already been efforts by Trump loyalists to take Cheney out. Shortly after her vote to impeach the former President, Matt Gaetz flew to Wyoming to hold an anti-Cheney rally.

The criticism against her, though, only seems to further resolve the congresswoman in her fight against Trumpism. She recently said that she would not be backing the former President if he’s to secure the 2024 nomination.