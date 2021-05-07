Trump DOJ Got Reporters’ Phone Records Because They Were Investigating Russia And 2016

Three Washington Post journalists who were investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election secretly had their phone records obtained by the Trump DOJ.

The Washington Post reported:

The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained Washington Post journalists’ phone records and tried to obtain their email records over reporting they did in the early months of the Trump administration on Russia’s role in the 2016 election, according to government letters and officials.

In three separate letters dated May 3 and addressed to Post reporters Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller, and former Post reporter Adam Entous, the Justice Department wrote they were “hereby notified that pursuant to legal process the United States Department of Justice received toll records associated with the following telephone numbers for the period from April 15, 2017, to July 31, 2017.” The letters listed work, home, or cellphone numbers covering that three-and-a-half-month period.



The Trump administration was targeting reporters who were investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election. If, as the Trump campaign claimed, they did nothing wrong during the 2016 campaign, why were they targeting journalists who were attempting to investigate the relationship between Trump and the Russians during the 2016 election?

For anyone who still might believe that the Trump attack on the free press was only empty talk, think again. Trump was using the power of the Executive Branch of the federal government to target journalists who were investigating his campaign.

Since the Republican Party is purging itself of any anti-Trump dissent in preparation for his potential run in 2024, it is valid to look at this behavior and understand that this is what the Republican Party has become and is offering America.

The GOP has become an anti-democracy party that is willing to use the Department of Justice to attack the free press. They are a danger to American democracy and must not be allowed to return to power.

